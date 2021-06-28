Advertisement

Lynchburg man pleads guilty to inciting 2020 riot

Edwin Demerly mugshot
Edwin Demerly mugshot(Lynchburg Adult Detention Center)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday morning to one felony charge of inciting a riot in the wake of protests surrounding George Floyd’s death last year.

Edwin Demerly was charged in 2020 after police said he threw an M-80 firecracker under a car during a protest at the 5th and Federal roundabout. Officers said the peaceful protest on May 31 turned into a riot following Demerly’s actions.

Demerly’s sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. September 1. The charge carries up to ten years.

