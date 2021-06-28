Advertisement

Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to inciting a riot called self ‘standout activist’ in call with detective

Edwin Demerly
Edwin Demerly(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty Monday to inciting a riot called himself a ‘standout activist’ in a phone call with a detective.

Edwin Demerly pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of inciting a riot.

That stems back to more than a year ago when a protest at Fifth and Federal turned into a riot.

The restaurant ended up closing for months before reopening later last year.

Demerly was accused of throwing a firecracker under a vehicle, sparking the riot.

In a phone transcript WDBJ7 obtained, Demerly told a detective last October that he threw the firecracker to “get the crowd started.”

He later goes on in the call to describe himself as a standout activist.

He’ll be in court in September for his sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are looking for Emmitt Southern, 55. He is the suspect they say fled the scene of a...
Suspect in custody after Boones Mill shooting and manhunt
One taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash causes delays on I-81N in Roanoke Co.
New Martinsville Business June 2021
New business opens in Martinsville after owner picks up skill during pandemic
Photo courtesy Botetourt County Fire & EMS
Hiker sustains traumatic injury at Read Mountain Preserve

Latest News

Happy Day, the bunny, explores the shelves at the Lexington, Va., library.
Lexington library hosts foster bunny
The entrance to the Clifton Forge, Va., campus of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College.
Dabney S. Lancaster Community College votes for name change
House a total loss after morning fire in Wirtz
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban