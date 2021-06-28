Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to inciting a riot called self ‘standout activist’ in call with detective

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty Monday to inciting a riot called himself a ‘standout activist’ in a phone call with a detective.

Edwin Demerly pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of inciting a riot.

That stems back to more than a year ago when a protest at Fifth and Federal turned into a riot.

The restaurant ended up closing for months before reopening later last year.

Demerly was accused of throwing a firecracker under a vehicle, sparking the riot.

In a phone transcript WDBJ7 obtained, Demerly told a detective last October that he threw the firecracker to “get the crowd started.”

He later goes on in the call to describe himself as a standout activist.

He’ll be in court in September for his sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.