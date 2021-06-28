Advertisement

Shooter sought after killing at Martinsville apartment complex

(WVUE/Raycom)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Martinsville apartment complex Sunday night.

Police received a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. at Maplewood Apartments, at 1446 West Fayette Street. Officers found Charles Coleman, 31 of Martinsville, lying behind one of the apartment buildings. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary reports and evidence indicate Coleman was shot by a Black male after being involved in an argument with him. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5301 or the Crime Stoppers line at (276) 632-7463.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash causes delays on I-81N in Roanoke Co.
Photo courtesy Botetourt County Fire & EMS
Hiker sustains traumatic injury at Read Mountain Preserve
New Martinsville Business June 2021
New business opens in Martinsville after owner picks up skill during pandemic
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls

Latest News

Danville Utilities issues peak power advisory
Photo of Lily Payne, missing from Richlands, and car similar to the one she may be traveling in.
State Police looking for endangered girl missing from Richlands
Shots Fired in Boones Mill
Boones Mill Shooting
One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in Boones Mill along Route 220
Boones Mill Shooting
Monday Midday Forecast