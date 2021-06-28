Shooter sought after killing at Martinsville apartment complex

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Martinsville apartment complex Sunday night.

Police received a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. at Maplewood Apartments, at 1446 West Fayette Street. Officers found Charles Coleman, 31 of Martinsville, lying behind one of the apartment buildings. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary reports and evidence indicate Coleman was shot by a Black male after being involved in an argument with him. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5301 or the Crime Stoppers line at (276) 632-7463.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.