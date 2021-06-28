Advertisement

Shooter sought after person wounded along 220 in Boones Mill

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Franklin County are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday morning in Boones Mill.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Emmitt Darrell Southern, 55, of Princeton, West Virginia. Deputies say Southern fled the scene at Cannaday’s Store along Route 220 after the shooting. He is described as a white male and is believed to be driving an older model, dark blue Chevy Blazer with West Virginia tag NBV-349. He may be traveling north on 220 or Interstate 81.

If you see this suspect or his vehicle, deputies ask you to contact 911 immediately

Deputies say the male victim and Southern knew one another. The identity of the victim has not been released, but deputies say he has been taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

