Public responds to Roanoke animal adoption plea; shelter spaces loosen up

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With a large public response to a plea to adopt animals last week, spaces have opened for animals at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke County.

June 22, RCACP issued a plea for owners, fosters, and adopters to visit the shelter, as it was full of stray and available cats and dogs. The open intake shelter said owners giving up their pets and stray impounds were arriving faster than the stray animals were being reclaimed or available pets were being adopted. All kennels in the building were full with no space for strays still coming in.

“We are having to euthanize to make space for those animals coming in,” said Melinda Rector, Director of Operations, at the time. “We want them to go back to their homes; we want people to come and get them.”

When that word got out, according to RCACP officials, other shelters made room for some of the animals to be moved, and the community responded “with an overwhelming volume of adoption and foster applications.”

Here are the numbers of animals that have left the building by being reunited with their owners, adopted, or transferred:

Redeemed by Owners: 21

Placed in Foster Homes: 13

Transferred to Rescues: 72

Adopted into Forever Homes: 32

Total Animals: 138

In a statement, RCACP said, “We also want to thank the Friends of RCACP who provided additional support for meet and greets, paperwork gathering, and providing financial support for those owners who needed help in reclaiming their animals. We are also appreciative of our rescue partners and the new partners that reached out to help because they made a miracle happen.

“A huge thank you to all of the wonderful residents that came out to provide a safe haven for our at-risk dogs and cats. We are also grateful for those residents who provided snacks and lunches for our staff who worked tirelessly for long hours for the entire week. The Roanoke Valley is a great place to live, work, and play and we are grateful for the support and love shown to our Valley’s homeless animals.”

