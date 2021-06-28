Quiet week up in the sky, learn about July’s Full Moon

(WHSV) - After a busy week in the sky last week that involved a full moon, this week will be fairly quiet.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 5 minutes of daylight. By the 4th of July, sunrise will move from 5:53 am to 5:57 am and sunset will begin to occur early in the evening. By the 4th of July, sunset moves from 8:43 pm to 8:42 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Wednesday June 30th, 3:43 am 3 min 83° above E above NE Tuesday June 29th, 4:28 am 5 min 56° above WSW above NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon July 1st, 5:10 pm New Moon July 9th, 9:16 pm First Quarter Moon July 17th, 6:10 am Full Moon July 23rd, 10:36 pm

July’s Full Moon

July’s full moon is commonly known as the Full Buck Moon, as new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads during this time period. Other names are the Full Thunder Moon, due to thunderstorms being the most common in July and the Full Hay Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday June 28th, the moon will be between Jupiter and Saturn between midnight and dawn in the southeastern sky. This will create an excellent photo opportunity as the moon will still be in the waning gibbous phase. 24 hours later, the moon will be just to the left of Jupiter in the sky.

During the early morning hours Monday, the moon will be located between Jupiter and Saturn. (Stellarium)

