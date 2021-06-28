REPORT: Virginia Tech extends reigning ACC Coach of the Year Mike Young

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After just two seasons at the helm of the Hokies, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young has reportedly signed a contract extension.

According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Young received a three-year contract extension from the Hokies, making his deal now for six total seasons.

Virginia Tech did not confirm the report, though, according to Rothstein, an official announcement is expected soon.

Through two seasons, Young has led the Hokies to a 31-23 overall record, with his team finishing third in the ACC last season en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

He was also voted ACC Coach of the Year in just his second year in the conference.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.