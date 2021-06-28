Salem Fair returns after COVID cancellaton in 2020

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - If absence makes the heart grow fonder, the Salem Fair could be in for a banner year.

On Monday afternoon, crews were busy assembling the rides that will open on Wednesday.

It’s been two years since they’ve come here, and Salem is expecting a crowd.

Carey Harveycutter is the Fair Manager.

“From all indications of spots leading up to us, Deggeller was at two locations recently Virginia Beach and Caroline County and both were up substantially,” Harveycutter told WDBJ7. “We think if we have good weather, it will be a very good run.”

The Salem Fair is billed as the largest fair in Virginia, and the largest free gate fair in the country. It runs from Wednesday June 30, through Sunday July 11.

