Advertisement

State Police looking for endangered girl missing from Richlands

Photo of Lily Payne, missing from Richlands, and car similar to the one she may be traveling in.
Photo of Lily Payne, missing from Richlands, and car similar to the one she may be traveling in.(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of Richlands Police.

Police are looking for Lily Elizabeth Payne, 15. She is white, 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with red hair.

She was last reported seen June 27 about 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2007 silver Chevy Impala with Virginia license plate 6524CJ.

Police say she is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 276-385-5503.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash causes delays on I-81N in Roanoke Co.
Photo courtesy Botetourt County Fire & EMS
Hiker sustains traumatic injury at Read Mountain Preserve
New Martinsville Business June 2021
New business opens in Martinsville after owner picks up skill during pandemic
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls

Latest News

Danville Utilities issues peak power advisory
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in collapsed Florida building
Shots Fired in Boones Mill
Boones Mill Shooting
One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in Boones Mill along Route 220
Boones Mill Shooting