148 new COVID cases in VA Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 680,065 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 148 from the 679,917 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 88 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,028,951 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from the 9,015,280 doses reported Monday. 58.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 50.5% fully vaccinated. 70.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 61.5% are fully vaccinated.

7,686,083 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 1.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11,412 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,402 Monday.

286 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 231 reported Monday. 57,179 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

