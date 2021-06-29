Ahead of legalization, NRV health leaders educate parents on risks and rules of teen marijuana use

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - On July 1, marijuana officially becomes legal in Virginia. And while the legal sale and distribution of this drug won’t become prevalent for several more years, health officials are warning of the dangers for teens and young adults.

“I think kids, because now they see it as being legal, they think it’s safer,” Mike Wade, coordinator of community wellness and outreach with New River Valley Community Services, said.

Wade and other community health leaders are working to educate teens and young adults of the risks marijuana poses to them specifically.

“THC, the addictive component of marijuana impacts three functions within our brain,” Wade said. “Memory, emotions and decision making. Pretty important things for young people.”

Especially because our brains don’t fully develop until at least 25 years old. Altering the state of our brains during our teen and young adults years, can dramatically change how our minds function.

“Lets face it, even without substances being a teenager or young adult is incredibly challenging,” Wade said. “Adding substances that could add to depression, psychosis, suicidal ideation, only compounds the challenges a young person faces.”

Once marijuana becomes legal to sell, teens will have to be wary of products geared toward them.

“The products that already exist that are out there, the edibles, the candies that have THC in them, you can’t tell me that those aren’t being marketed toward young people,” Wade emphasized.

Messaging of the so-called positive effects of marijuana will also become more common over the next several years, increasing the temptation for teens to experiment.

“They’re going to be sold on it being okay,” he said. “And even though the legalization taking effect applies adults 21 and over, we know how well that’s worked with alcohol and cigarettes.”

And while community awareness about the negative side of marijuana use will also continue to increase, combating drug use starts in the home. So health leaders are encouraging parents to get on the front lines of educating their teens on what this means for them.

“Don’t be naive into thinking they’re not hearing this from other places, social media, school, what have you, their peers,” Wade said.

And from these sources, they might not be getting the best information.

“So why not have a voice in that conversation? Let them hear from your perspective. Educate them on the risks,” he said.

And not only the health risks but the legal ramifications too.

“Let them know what the law says, what’s allowable and what’s not,” Wade said. “And if they’re under 21, you can’t use it. It’s illegal.”

But like alcohol, cigarettes and vaping, raising the legal age limit doesn’t guarantee teens don’t have access to these substances.

“Let’s face it, it’s no different than parents having beer in the fridge,” he explained.

Increased accessibility in the US has already increased teen use. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, daily marijuana use among teens in 2020 was at the highest level recorded since 1991.

“It’s challenging as a parent, as a caregiver, to stay on top of what young people do and what they have access to,” Wade said. The best way you can keep an eye on things is just to have open conversations with them. Be honest. Be direct.”

And like community health leaders, focus on the facts.

“At the end of the day we’re not wagging our finger,” Wade said. “We’re not trying to jump into the debate whether marijuana should be legalized or not. It’s really about presenting the facts and sharing the information about the potential risks.”

While possession and use even among adults will be more legal, there are still a lot of laws surrounding where you consume marijuana, where you get it and how you get it.

