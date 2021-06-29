Bedford’s new superintendent makes listening to the community his first priority

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Marc Bergin has said a lot of hellos lately. The new Bedford County Superintendent has been meeting with community members, parents and more during regular listening sessions every Tuesday evening at libraries around the county.

Bergin says that’s because he values openness and transparency, and wants the community to know he’s here to listen.

“It’s the only way I know to operate,” he said.

And what he says he’s heard so far: people appreciate the connections between school staff and the community in Bedford, but there are some areas for improvement.

“The perception is there’s not equitable opportunities for students, in advance course work, depending on which zone you live,” he said.

Bergin says his staff will be looking into that, along with his biggest priority: getting things back to normal.

“No masks, no physical distancing, no cohorting. Kids being kids, hugging on each other, skipping in the door, skipping out the door, working in small groups, communicating and collaborating all day long with their teachers,” he said.

Bergin says a major part of that will be addressing learning loss and stress, “assessing where our children are, not just academically, but socially and emotionally. It’s been a hard year for everybody.”

But he says Bedford County has a leg up. The focus the county kept on in-person options for students will make addressing those issues easier.

“The unfinished learning, while a challenge, is much greater in other communities than it is in Bedford, because of the great and fine work our teachers and administrators did in this last year during a global pandemic,” he said.

Bergin plans to continue his listening sessions through July. The next one will be held at the Bedford Central Library from 5-7pm on June 29. He encourages anyone who’s invested in the county’s public schools to drop by.

