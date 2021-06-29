Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the White House said.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Deputies are looking for Emmitt Southern, 55. He is the suspect they say fled the scene of a...
Suspect in custody after Boones Mill shooting and manhunt
James Conrad lines up his 247-foot shot for birdie at the Disc Golf World Championship on...
Blacksburg native hits UNREAL shot to force playoff en route to Disc Golf World Championship
New Martinsville Business June 2021
New business opens in Martinsville after owner picks up skill during pandemic
Photo of Lily Payne, missing from Richlands, and car similar to the one she may be traveling in.
Endangered girl missing from Richlands found safe

Latest News

Three children, all under 3 years old, were found not breathing in the bedroom of their East...
Mother arrested in deaths of 3 children in East Los Angeles
Courtesy Balloons Over Rockbridge
Balloons Over Rockbridge this weekend at VA Horse Center
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes