Covington gets state support for bridge work

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covngton’s Rayon bridge will be seeing a replacement soon.

The bridge has not seen any major, substantive work in over fifty years, and load limits have had to be reduced due to wear and tear.

A $10.4 million grant in this year’s state budget finally makes a complete replacement possible.

”This is one of our prime industrial sites for redevelopment, and it means a lot to the city to be able to have a bridge that is functional, that doesn’t have a reduced load rating, that can carry anything and everything,” said Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis, “and also serve our needs of connecting the community of Jackson Street to the other end of the city.”

There’s still a lot of planning and design before work begins, but they say the current bridge will remain open while the new one is built.

