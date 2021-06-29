Advertisement

Crews work to repair water line break in Vinton

According to the Town of Vinton, the break is in the 1400 block of Mountain View Road.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A water line break may cause multiple areas of Vinton to lose water service during repair efforts.

The following areas may lose water service:

1100-1200 blocks of Mountain View Road (Patio Homes)

1100-1200 blocks of Ruddell Road

Parts of Olney Road and Gates Lane

Water may flow at a reduced pressure and/or be discolored. Anyone who experiences issues should refrain from using any appliances and run the cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Contact 540-983-0646 with any issues that linger for an extended length after utilizing the above responses.

Check back for updates.

