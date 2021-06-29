Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

