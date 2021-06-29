Advertisement

Keeping pets calm during fireworks

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local animal shelters usually intake 30-40 runaway dogs every Fourth of July weekend, but local veterinarians say there are things you can do to keep yours safe and calm during fireworks displays.

Doctors say it’s best to be proactive so your pet doesn’t try to run away, by making sure doors are locked and windows are closed before fireworks start.

“I know people are excited about lighting them off, but if you have neighbors that have animals, just be conscious of that,” says Dr. Courtney Wiegard, the managing veterinarian at Vinton Veterinary hospital. “If you have some neighbors with animals in the area with a high noise phobia, that this may be detrimental.”

You can also use a product like a thunder shirt for your dog to wear, or putting them in a quiet dark environment and turning on soft music can help keep them from hearing the loud noises.

If you’d like more information about oral medications to calm your pet’s anxiety, contact your veterinarian.

