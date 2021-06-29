Name released of Boones Mill shooting victim

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man shot Monday in Boones Mill.

Kelly Hall, 49 of Rocky Mount, is still hospitalized.

Emmitt Southern, 55 of West Virginia, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Montgomery County several hours after the shooting.

A warrant will be served for malicious wounding, with other charges forthcoming.

The shooting took place outside the Cannaday’s store along Route 220. Deputies say the victim and suspect know each other, but no information has been released about a possible motive.

