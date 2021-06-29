Advertisement

Name released of Boones Mill shooting victim

One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in Boones Mill along Route 220
One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in Boones Mill along Route 220(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man shot Monday in Boones Mill.

Kelly Hall, 49 of Rocky Mount, is still hospitalized.

Emmitt Southern, 55 of West Virginia, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Montgomery County several hours after the shooting.

A warrant will be served for malicious wounding, with other charges forthcoming.

The shooting took place outside the Cannaday’s store along Route 220. Deputies say the victim and suspect know each other, but no information has been released about a possible motive.

