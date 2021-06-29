Advertisement

Our hot and muggy weather continues

Highs return to the 90s with daily storm chances
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Danny weakens to a tropical depression
  • Highs climb into the 90s early this week
  • Best chances of rain expected for the end of the week

REMNANTS OF DANNY

As fast as Danny became a named storm, the system has moved inland and weakened.

The rip current risk remains high the next few days. Locally, it remains humid with limited organized storms.

TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY

The first half of the week looks to be the warmest days as high pressure continues to build. There is a chance of an isolated storm or two through midweek. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s with areas along and east of the Blue Ridge back into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures (heat index) will be in the low/mid 90s.

By Wednesday, we will be watching a slow-moving front to our northwest. Not only will it bring in the tropical air ahead of it, high temperatures also bump up a few degrees, with Wednesday being the hottest day of the week.

THURSDAY • FRIDAY

As the high pressure system in the Atlantic slides away from the US, our rain chances will increase with an approaching front. Expect stormy conditions beginning Thursday and possibly lingering into the July 4th weekend. Timing and location still remains uncertain, but flooding and severe weather chances will increase with this set-up.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

There are still some questions as to how far east the cold front will make it for the holiday weekend. Should the cold front slow down and linger nearby, shower chances will also stick around into the holiday weekend, potentially interrupting your outdoor plans. On the other hand, several reliable models also hint the front could push far enough away to keep things dry. We’ll have a better idea on how this will unfold in the days ahead. Regardless, temperatures will turn cooler by the weekend, only reaching the low 80s.

