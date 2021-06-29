Pulaski County School Board continues discussions about transgender students

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County School Board continued discussions about a new policy proposal about the treatment of transgender students in school.

A majority of the meeting allowed for people to discuss their concerns and expectations surrounding the proposed policy.

The policy looks to address bullying, access to facilities such as restrooms, as well as allowing students to assert their gender identity by choosing their accepted name and pronouns.

More than a dozen people spoke out both in support and against the current proposal.

School board members spoke briefly saying their goal is to keep every student safe.

According to state law, the Pulaski County School board will need to adopt a policy about inclusion that addresses the treatment of transgender students in public schools by the start of the next school year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.