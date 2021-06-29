Advertisement

Rasoul looks ahead to special session

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul has put his bid for Lieutenant Governor behind him. Now the lawmaker is focused on the special session of the legislature and a return to Richmond in early August.

Rasoul says he has loved representing the 11th House District in the General Assembly for the last eight years, and plans to run for re-election in November.

After coming up short in the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor, he says the special session in early August is his most immediate concern.

“I’m going to be laser-focused on trying to help the people of the 11th District here in the Roanoke Valley with the upcoming special session wanting to make sure we focus on the kitchen table issues,” Rasoul told WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on August 2. Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session to fill judicial vacancies and allocate more than $4.3 billion in federal relief funding.

Rasoul will have opposition in the November election. Charlie Nave is the Republican nominee for the 11th District seat.

