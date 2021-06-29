Advertisement

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prepares for busy July 4th travel weekend

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day is around the corner and many folks are getting ready to jump on planes for weekend getaways.

WDBJ7 checked in with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to see what people can expect while traveling. Marketing Director Brad Boettcher says the airport has seen traffic increase since the start of summer. The airport usually has around 1,000 people departing on flights and now they have around 900 passengers a day--much higher than during the pandemic.

“If you’re flying, download your airline’s app and let it give you push notifications in case they need to contact you for any reason, but just pack a little extra patience, give yourself a little bit of extra time to check-in and get through the checkpoint, and that’s especially important if you’re starting out at a larger airport,” Boettcher said.

He suggests packing snacks, since some airport restaurants are still closed, and wants to remind folks the mask mandate at airports is still in effect.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Sick Blue Jay with disease that's leading wildlife officials to urge people to remove bird...
Bird illness leads to plea to take bird feeders down
VA drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing bicyclists
One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in Boones Mill along Route 220
Name released of Boones Mill shooting victim
Deputies are looking for Emmitt Southern, 55. He is the suspect they say fled the scene of a...
Suspect in custody after Boones Mill shooting and manhunt

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 30, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 30, 2021
Pipeline Protesters
Protesters block pipeline entrance in Bent Mountain on June 30.
Protesters block pipeline access roads in Bent Mountain Wednesday morning
Electric Road VDOT Project
Hot and muggy today with a few passing thunderstorms.
Wednesday, June 30, Morning FastCast