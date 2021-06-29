Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prepares for busy July 4th travel weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day is around the corner and many folks are getting ready to jump on planes for weekend getaways.

WDBJ7 checked in with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to see what people can expect while traveling. Marketing Director Brad Boettcher says the airport has seen traffic increase since the start of summer. The airport usually has around 1,000 people departing on flights and now they have around 900 passengers a day--much higher than during the pandemic.

“If you’re flying, download your airline’s app and let it give you push notifications in case they need to contact you for any reason, but just pack a little extra patience, give yourself a little bit of extra time to check-in and get through the checkpoint, and that’s especially important if you’re starting out at a larger airport,” Boettcher said.

He suggests packing snacks, since some airport restaurants are still closed, and wants to remind folks the mask mandate at airports is still in effect.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.