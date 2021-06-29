Roanoke Public Libraries encourage reading with festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Public Libraries celebrated summer and reading with a festival Tuesday.

The library system hosted its Read & Ready Festival at its Williamson Road branch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to hand out free books and encourage children to read.

“It’s creating those fun experiences so that they choose that book and enjoy reading. Because once you have that hook, they’ll succeed and school and do really well, so that’s our goal,” Library Director Sheila Umberger said.

More than a dozen of the city’s Star City Reads partners set up booths full of activities and information.

The police department was even there grilling up hot dogs for lunch.

The library system had received thousands of books from the SOHO Center earlier this month and said it plans to host more events like this to share those resources with the community.

