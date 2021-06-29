Suspect testifies against others in Appomattox County homicide cases

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, three of the four suspects in the homicide of Carlos Rose appeared in Appomattox court for a preliminary hearing.

The fourth suspect, Enrico Moss, is still being held elsewhere on unrelated charges. He is charged with murder in connection to Rose, however.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after Rose’s remains were found in October in a burned car near Forbes and State Park Roads in the county.

One suspect, Artenna Horsley-Robey, waived her hearing and testified against Mik’Tavis Green and Keyanta Robinson.

In her testimony, Horsley-Robey said the night of the incident, her and Rose were in a wooded area of Madison Heights where they were engaged in a sexual act.

She told the court she had been dating Moss, the father of her daughter, for about a year, and texted him during the sexual act what was happening.

She said the only reason she told Moss what her and Rose were doing is because Moss wanted to know.

She said Green, Robinson and Moss showed up “minutes later” in Moss’ car. From there, she said she left Rose’s GMC Yukon and got in Moss’ vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat. She said Green and Robinson later took Rose’s Yukon with Rose inside and drove off.

She said she was told by Moss to follow the Yukon.

Later, she said they all stopped on the side of a Lynchburg roadway, where she alleges Green and Robinson came to the car she was in and said they shot Rose.

An Appomattox County investigator testified Tuesday, saying Rose had gunshot wounds to the head and chest area.

Horsley-Robey later said they began heading toward Appomattox and was told by Moss to call his brother. She said he showed up at another location with gas containers, which were put in the back of the Passat.

She later testified that the group drove to Moss’ mother’s house in Appomattox. She said Moss and Robinson got in the Yukon while her and Green were in the Passat.

She said Moss told her to follow the Yukon. She said the group ended up driving close to Holliday Lake State Park, where investigators testified Rose’s remains were found in the back seat of his burned Yukon.

Horsley-Robey said the group stopped and she was told to open the trunk. She said she moved to the back seat at that point because she was scared. She said she next heard an explosion come from the Yukon.

Horsley-Robey, Green and Robinson’s cases will go to the grand jury in September.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.