220/Electric Road changes move ahead, as VDOT seeks feedback

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you want a glimpse at the future of the route 220/Electric Road intersection, look no farther than the Valley View Exit off 581. There, the four lanes of traffic cross over each other, switching directions, in what’s known as a diverging diamond interchange.

VDOT first announced the 220/Electric Road changes back in 2019. Since then they’ve put together preliminary designs for the new intersection, and are actively looking for feedback from the public.

The changes including the new diverging diamond, plus traffic reroutes at Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard.

VDOT’s Jason Bond says once changes are made, drivers won’t be able to drive straight across Electric from these roads. Instead, they’ll need to turn right, then make a U-turn.

“By rerouting that very small amount of traffic, we can eliminate a signal phase at those signals, and provide more green time for everyone who uses those intersections,” he said.

There’s also a safety benefit, according to Bond

“Research shows it can be about a 15-20% reduction in crashes when you implement a through-cut concept,” he said.

All this work will cost an estimated $17.5 million, according to the agency.

“The next steps will be to finalize the design plans, move the project into right of way, and constructions would start sometime in mid-2024, and be concluded in late 2026,” said Bond.

