Advertisement

Danville’s summer internship program is underway with 50 students participating

By Kendall Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before starting his freshman year at Norfolk State University, Kylique Hairston is getting a taste of a professional work environment.

“I have found structure and organization, they are very organized when it comes to presenting and having meetings and how everything is cordial and in order,” said Hairston.

Hairston is spending eight weeks working with the principal at Northside Preschool, which is different from his original plans for the summer.

“I was just going to work and study and prepare for college and then I found the opportunity to get the internship and went for it,” said Hairston.

Hairston plans to major in Mechanical Engineering. Even though his daily activities at the preschool might not be in that career field, he says being in the environment has been the most valuable piece.

“It tells me to keep myself organized, professional at all time, and having a great image of myself so everyone sees that around me,” said Hairston.

That is the experience city officials were hoping to give their interns when they developed the program. Also to help them build a network in the area.

“If there are opportunities available, full-time paid job opportunities with benefits that they could have that option to return to the community,” said Assistant City Manager, Earl Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Sick Blue Jay with disease that's leading wildlife officials to urge people to remove bird...
Bird illness leads to plea to take bird feeders down
VA drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing bicyclists
One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in Boones Mill along Route 220
Name released of Boones Mill shooting victim
Deputies are looking for Emmitt Southern, 55. He is the suspect they say fled the scene of a...
Suspect in custody after Boones Mill shooting and manhunt

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 30, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 30, 2021
Pipeline Protesters
Protesters block pipeline entrance in Bent Mountain on June 30.
Protesters block pipeline access roads in Bent Mountain Wednesday morning
Electric Road VDOT Project
Hot and muggy today with a few passing thunderstorms.
Wednesday, June 30, Morning FastCast