Danville’s summer internship program is underway with 50 students participating

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before starting his freshman year at Norfolk State University, Kylique Hairston is getting a taste of a professional work environment.

“I have found structure and organization, they are very organized when it comes to presenting and having meetings and how everything is cordial and in order,” said Hairston.

Hairston is spending eight weeks working with the principal at Northside Preschool, which is different from his original plans for the summer.

“I was just going to work and study and prepare for college and then I found the opportunity to get the internship and went for it,” said Hairston.

Hairston plans to major in Mechanical Engineering. Even though his daily activities at the preschool might not be in that career field, he says being in the environment has been the most valuable piece.

“It tells me to keep myself organized, professional at all time, and having a great image of myself so everyone sees that around me,” said Hairston.

That is the experience city officials were hoping to give their interns when they developed the program. Also to help them build a network in the area.

“If there are opportunities available, full-time paid job opportunities with benefits that they could have that option to return to the community,” said Assistant City Manager, Earl Reynolds.

