A Few Old Goats Brewing celebrates three years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Few Old Goats Brewing is celebrating three years in the Star City.

The owners say it wasn’t easy spending almost half their time here in a pandemic, but they got creative, spacing out seating outdoors and adding fire pits and heaters, which helped them through the tough times. Now, they’re on the other side, feeling hopeful about the future of their business. This weekend, they’re celebrating with several new barrel-aged beer releases and a Barbecue food truck on Friday.

“It definitely is a milestone because we feel like we’re firmly planted, we’ve been successful, so feels like we’ve gotten over some humps,” Curtis Reed, an owner of A Few Old Goats Brewing, said.

You can stop by the celebration at 515 8th St SW #228 Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.