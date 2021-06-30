Kidz Science Safari combines learning and fun at Salem Fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kidz Science Safari brings the science fair to the Salem fair, with activities allowing kids to play and learn at the same time.

“Kidz Science Safari is a traveling hands-on Science Museum. We have 13 exhibits right now; they’re all science-based, but they’re disguised as fun,” says the activity’s host, Professor Newton.

From the magic of magnets to the laws of gravity, and archeology, there’s something for everyone to experience, and to experiment with.

“When they have that hands-on activity and they begin to see maybe things they’ve heard about or read about in school, it’s wonderful to see their eyes light up and have fun with it all,” adds the Professor.

The Kidz Science Safari will be available all week in the annex right outside the Salem Civic Center.

They also have live shows daily.

