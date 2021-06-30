Advertisement

Kidz Science Safari combines learning and fun at Salem Fair

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kidz Science Safari brings the science fair to the Salem fair, with activities allowing kids to play and learn at the same time.

“Kidz Science Safari is a traveling hands-on Science Museum. We have 13 exhibits right now; they’re all science-based, but they’re disguised as fun,” says the activity’s host, Professor Newton.

From the magic of magnets to the laws of gravity, and archeology, there’s something for everyone to experience, and to experiment with.

“When they have that hands-on activity and they begin to see maybe things they’ve heard about or read about in school, it’s wonderful to see their eyes light up and have fun with it all,” adds the Professor.

The Kidz Science Safari will be available all week in the annex right outside the Salem Civic Center.

They also have live shows daily.

To find out more information about the Salem Fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster...
28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night
Sick Blue Jay with disease that's leading wildlife officials to urge people to remove bird...
Bird illness leads to plea to take bird feeders down
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night
Roanoke, Virginia skyline.
Roanoke looks for lasting impact from $64 million in ARPA funds
Lynchburg Police offering $5K signing bonus
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline locked themselves to a car Wednesday morning,...
Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents block access to work site in Roanoke County
She says her toddler found a sugar-coated gummy and thought it was candy. She told us she tried...
Mother works to draw awareness about ‘pot poisoning’ in children