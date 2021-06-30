Lynchburg initiative aimed to improve city announced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd of people made their way to the University of Lynchburg campus Wednesday.

A number of speakers took the podium to announce Lynchburg Tomorrow, a new citywide initiative.

“Lynchburg Tomorrow is about leveraging resources through a collective impact and asset development model to support the success of the city,” said Alison Morrison-Shetlar, University of Lynchburg president.

The university is partnering with other community organizations to make a better Lynchburg.

One of those ways is enhancing its partnership with Community Access Network to provide better health care.

“As we are coming out of a pandemic, access to health care could not be more important and this partnership allows us to increase our capacity by 40%,” said Christina Delzingaro, Community Access Network CEO.

Another part of the initiative is collaborating with five local food nonprofits to address food security.

Folks are volunteering to see how the issue is being addressed in the city.

“And to see if the five of them together are making an impact on food security in the city,” said Owen Cardwell, Center for Education and Leadership co-director.

Lynchburg Tomorrow leaders are also working to develop neighborhood leaders, which will help target needs for different parts of the city.

“We’re seeking to identify 25 potential and emerging grassroots leaders that we can train in a yet to be determined leadership training program,” said Cardwell, adding that the pilot area for that aspect of the initiative will focus on the Diamond Hill and White Rock Hill neighborhoods.

Leaders say the hope to do a progress report in the future.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.