Lynchburg Police offering $5K signing bonus

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is offering $5,000 signing bonuses for all new officers. This signing bonus applies to new recruits and Virginia-certified officers, according to the department.

In a statement, LPD says, “The LPD continually strives to recruit the best candidates to maintain a force capable of addressing our community’s needs.

“With the national shortage of police candidates, we are always trying to find new, creative ways to stand out. We believe this small, but powerful change will draw a diverse group of qualified candidates to fill several open positions and strengthen our workforce.”

