Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents block access to work site in Roanoke County

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline blocked access to a work site in Roanoke County for more than ten hours Wednesday.

Three people locked themselves to a car on Honeysuckle Road before dawn. One person was inside the vehicle. Two others sat in rocking chairs outside.

About 20 other pipeline opponents joined them in support, carrying signs and singing protest songs.

“We all want clean water. We want our mountains intact. And we want our forests,” Bridget Kelley told WDBJ7.

“We’ve been told to follow the process and trust our leaders and we’ve been betrayed,” added Alan Moore.

“We’re here for the duration, as long as it takes,” said Deborah Kushner. “We would love to be here for more than a day. If we can get in the way of this pipeline then it’s worth it.”

The group Appalachians Against Pipelines said police removed two of the protesters Wednesday afternoon, but at last check, they were still working to remove the remaining protester.

