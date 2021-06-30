New pet water fountain revealed on the Huckleberry Trail in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Corning Veterans Engaged to Support (C-VETS) to bring an outdoor water fountain for you and your fur baby.

The water fountain has a pet fountain feature —so owners and pets can stay cool during the summer.

It is located at the entrance of the Huckleberry Trail near the New River Valley Mall.

The fountain was sponsored by C-VETS to help the local community.

“And a lot of us come down and wished we had one and we were able to provide that service to everyone to not just the people but the doggie too,” said Susan York a member of C-VETS.

The fountain was also sponsored by Mike Mallabone.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.