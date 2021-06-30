Advertisement

Protesters block pipeline access roads in Bent Mountain Wednesday morning

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Protesters are blocking pipeline access roads and a work yard on Poor Mountain.

Roanoke County Police and MVP security have arrived, but they have made no attempt to remove the protesters.

Appalachians Against Pipeline Facebook page posted pictures of three people chained to a broken down car.

Protesters block pipeline entrance in Bent Mountain on June 30.
Protesters block pipeline entrance in Bent Mountain on June 30.(Appalachians Against Pipeline)

The car is painted with the words “Old Hills and Old Folks Resist,” “Land Back” and “Water is Life.”

They’re blocking Honeysuckle Road, which is near the the right of way. More than a dozen protesters have joined them.

One of the protesters said in a statement: “This pipeline is not a done deal. I believe that we will win. Together we can and will win.”

Similar protests have occurred at other pipeline work zones in the last few months.

