Roanoke College youth basketball camp returns after pandemic hiatus

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Youngsters from around the region gathered at Roanoke College this week for the return of the Maroons’ annual summer hoops camp.

Led by Roanoke head coach Clay Nunley, the camp is back for two different four-day sessions this summer after a one-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Twelve current Maroons are also helping out this year, including Roanoke natives Nick Price and Kasey Draper, and Nunley says it’s a great opportunity for the team to bond during an otherwise slow summer.

“For our guys, they’re back here to help these kids have a great week at camp but, by the same token, they also take advantage of the chance to be around each other as a team to build relationships and to maintain connections as a team,” said Nunley. “And, obviously, they get a chance to hang out together, play together, work out together, so they’re hopefully improving individually and collectively, as well.

“For us, as coaches, it’s fun to be around because in the summertime, we don’t see ‘em. We don’t see them for several months except for when we’re around them in times like this, and so it’s nice to be around our guys for a period of four days.”

“It’s very competitive,” said Price, a senior guard. “We get competitive, we laugh, we joke, but when the games come down to the line, it gets serious and it just brings us all together, win or lose. Even with the kids, they like to see us being competitive, too, so it builds our chemistry a lot.”

The second camp session this summer runs from July 26 through 29.

