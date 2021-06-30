Advertisement

Strong storms are possible by Thursday

Highs return to the 90s with daily storm chances
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
  • The heat and humidity continue Wednesday
  • Cold front brings showers Thursday and Friday
  • Much cooler weekend expected

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday, a westerly wind will develop creating downsloping winds and even warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, reaching the low 90s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville. Any showers would be isolated and mainly in the afternoon.

THURSDAY • FRIDAY

As the high pressure system in the Atlantic slides away from the US, our rain chances will increase with an approaching front. Expect stormy conditions beginning late Thursday and numerous showers lingering into Friday. Slow-moving showers and storms may lead to localized flooding. Temperatures also cool from the upper 80s Thursday, to the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.

A cold front will bring in showers and storms Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will bring in showers and storms Thursday and Friday.(WDBJ)

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

Many models suggest the cold front will push east of the area by the weekend. This will be followed by some cooler weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Shower and storm chances should be much lower than previous days, but a few are still possible.

Should the front slow down or stall, we may keep a better chance of showers for the holiday weekend.

The front should move south of the area for the weekend with a few scattered showers Saturday.
The front should move south of the area for the weekend with a few scattered showers Saturday.(WDBJ)

Tuesday Midday Forecast