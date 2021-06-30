Advertisement

Tick signs placed around Lynchburg parks and trails

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Lynchburg partnership looks to educate the public on ticks.

The University of Lynchburg and Lynchburg Parks and Recreation have teamed up on that.

Together they’re putting up signs at different trails and other locations around the city and on campus.

Those signs have information on ticks and even a way to report them to the university.

“[The signs] will give information about the tick issues and the different types of ticks and how [people] can actually get additional information from the University of Lynchburg about ticks,” said Chris Higgins, parks service manager.

You can scan a QR code on any of the signs to learn more.

