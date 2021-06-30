Virginia Tech hoops star Tyrece Radford enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore wing Tyrece Radford has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

In two seasons playing for the Hokies, Radford averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He started 18 games for the Hokies last season, scoring 12.2 points per game.

Radford was indefinitely suspended for part of the 2021 season after being charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was found guilty of the DUI charge in February, while the weapon charge will be dropped after a year if Radford exhibits good behavior.

Radford was reinstated with the Hokies for the end of the season and helped lead Virginia Tech to an NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Mike Young.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.