FBI: Weapons found in home of former Rocky Mount officer charged after Capitol riot

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - FBI agents say they found guns and a pipe bomb in the home of a former Rocky Mount police officer charged in connection with the Capitol riot in January.

Thomas Robertson was arrested in January and released on several conditions, one of which ordered him to have no firearms.

According to new US District Court documents (see below), prosecutors are calling for Robertson to go back to jail.

While investigating his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack, FBI agents say they found evidence Robertson has been buying and selling guns online.

They searched his home Tuesday, saying they found a loaded M4 rifle, ammunition and a partially assembled pipe bomb.

Photos of what the FBI says was a partially assembled pipe bomb in the home of a former police...
Photos of what the FBI says was a partially assembled pipe bomb in the home of a former police officer charged after the January 2021 DC riot(FBI)

Robertson and his co-defendant, Jacob Fracker, were scheduled for a hearing Thursday, but it has been pushed to August.

