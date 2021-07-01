2021 fireworks and Independence Day celebrations
(WDBJ) - Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July, and below are just some options available to those in our hometowns.
July 2:
- Fireworks in downtown Lynchburg
- Display begins ~ 9:15 p.m.
- Can be viewed from Riverfront Park, the Lower Bluffwalk, Depot Grove and other areas downtown.
- Rotary Club of Rocky Mount’s Independence Festival and fireworks
- 5 - 10 p.m. at Franklin County High School’s Cy Dillon Stadium.
- The Harwell Grice Band will perform and raffle tickets will be available; fireworks begin after dusk.
- Freedom Celebration at Franklin Heights Church
- Food, inflatables, music and fireworks from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina in Huddleston
- Fundraiser for Semper Fi & America’s Fund; from 7 - 11 p.m.
- Independence Day at Mountain Lake in Giles County
- The Mike Mitchell Band will perform from 6:30 - 9 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9:30.
July 3:
- Independence Day Celebration at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill
- Live music, food, building tours, Patrick Henry’s famous speech and fireworks.
- $10 per car; from 3 - 9:30 p.m.
- Wytheville Celebration and Street Festival
- Parade, live music, craft vendors and demonstrations, fireworks and more.
- 3 - 10 p.m.
- Buchanan Community Carnival
- July 1-10, 6 - 11 p.m.
- Rides, music, parade, prizes and more.
- Parade and fireworks on July 3 beginning at 5 p.m.
- Independence Day Festival and Vendors Market at Fallon Park Field
- 2 - 7 p.m.
- Christiansburg Fourth of July Celebration
- Celebration 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Live music, kids’ activities, vendors, food trucks and more.
- Fireworks ~ 9:15 p.m.
- Fireworks at Bedford’s D-Day Memorial and Before the Works Festival
- Festival at Liberty Lake Park from 5 - 10 p.m. $10 admission.
- Live music, food trucks, vendors, kids zone and more.
- Fireworks can be seen from most areas in town.
- Firefighters and Fireworks in Appomattox
- From 1 - 10 p.m. at Liberty Field and Appomattox High School.
- Fireman competition, food trucks, inflatables, touch-a-truck exhibit and fireworks.
- Winton Farm Fireworks Celebration
- Cookout from 6 - 8:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9.
- Free for members, $5 per vehicle for non-members.
- Lynchburg Hillcats post-game fireworks at Bank of the James Stadium
- Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game begins at 6:30.
- Game tickets $10-$17.
- Independence Day Celebration at Floyd County High School
- Food, music and fireworks
- 6:30 - 10:30 p.m.
- Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Night Race at South Boston Speedway
- Tickets $15-$40
- Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. Fireworks after the race.
- Summer Jam Festival at Massanutten Resort
- Featuring live music, kids’ activities, food and drinks and fireworks benefitting the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA from 5 - 10 p.m.
- Advance tickets $20; $25 at the gate.
- City of Roanoke fireworks
- Beginning ~ 9 p.m.
- Can be viewed from River’s Edge South fields, which will be accessible only through the Roanoke River Greenway.
- Pulaski River Turtles post-game fireworks
- River Turtles vs. Princeton Whilstlepigs
- Game begins at 7 p.m.
- Super Hero Night - fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero.
- Independence Day Celebration at Danville’s 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Co.
- Live music, vendors, kids’ activities and food trucks.
- Tickets $10
July 4:
- Fireworks in Blacksburg
- Display begins at 9:30 p.m. from the Old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive.
- Radford’s July 4th Spirit of America Celebration
- Live music, food and craft vendors, games and more
- Beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Bisset Park
- South Boston SoBrew Fest 5K and Block Party
- Block party, live music, 5K, food trucks and craft beer from Factory Street Brewing Company from 5 - 9:30 p.m.
- Celebrate America at Thomas Road Baptist Church
- Live music, food vendors, family activities and fireworks
- Begins at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks at the Vinton War Memorial
- Begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include a patriotic program and prayer, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more.
- Fireworks begin at 9:30.
- Fireworks at the Salem Fair
- Display begins ~ 9:30 p.m.
- Ticket info for the fair can be found here.
- Danville July 4th Celebration
- The 13th Annual Patriot Challenge race will be held at Anglers Park beginning at 8 a.m.
- Celebration at the Crossing will begin at 6 p.m. and include food trucks, musical entertainment and arts and crafts.
- Fireworks begin at dusk on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge and can be viewed from the River District.
- July 4th Fireworks and Community Celebration at Glen Maury Park
- Concert featuring the Dundies from 7 - 11 p.m., with a pause around 9:30 for fireworks.
- Tickets $5, with free admission for those 16 and under.
- Fireworks are best viewed at Vista Links Golf Course, Camden Field and Glen Maury Park.
- Fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina
- Fundraiser for the Saunders Volunteer Fire Department; display begins shortly after dark.
- Fireworks in Galax
- Starts at 10 p.m. in downtown Felts Park.
- Fireworks in Fincastle
- Begins at dusk at Breckinridge Elementary School.
- Covington’s 4th of July Celebration
- Live music, kids’ activities and fireworks from 3 - 10:30 p.m.
- Clifton Forge’s Stars and Stripes event
- Parade, ceremony honoring veterans and first responders, Celebration Choir performance, food and fireworks
- Begins at 12:30 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk.
