2021 fireworks and Independence Day celebrations

(WDBJ) - Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July, and below are just some options available to those in our hometowns.

July 2:

Fireworks in downtown Lynchburg Display begins ~ 9:15 p.m. Can be viewed from Riverfront Park, the Lower Bluffwalk, Depot Grove and other areas downtown.

Rotary Club of Rocky Mount’s Independence Festival and fireworks 5 - 10 p.m. at Franklin County High School’s Cy Dillon Stadium. The Harwell Grice Band will perform and raffle tickets will be available; fireworks begin after dusk.

Freedom Celebration at Franklin Heights Church Food, inflatables, music and fireworks from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina in Huddleston Fundraiser for Semper Fi & America’s Fund; from 7 - 11 p.m.

Independence Day at Mountain Lake in Giles County The Mike Mitchell Band will perform from 6:30 - 9 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9:30.



July 3:

July 4:

