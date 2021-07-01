Blue Ridge Hydroponics plans to see boost in business from marijuana legalization

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Marijuana is now legal and that means a boost in business for horticulture companies.

Blue Ridge Hydroponics on Marshall Ave SW near downtown Roanoke, is a store focused on selling gear to grow plants indoors year-round. Manager Jeremy Poe said since you are now allowed to grow four marijuana plants, many people will start using their business for the right materials. Poe said he’s excited for their new customer base.

“It’s great. We were waiting a long time for this; we knew what we were getting into; we knew it would take awhile, but I’m glad it’s finally around,” Poe said.

He suggests people to do the right research before planting and growing marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.