Advertisement

Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chipotle is joining the list of businesses offering rewards to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mexican grill will offer a buy-one-get-one deal Tuesday at participating locations to encourage people to get their shot.

Customers just need to say “Friends BOGO” at the register to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

The offer is available July 6, 3 p.m. until close and is part of the National Month of Action for Vaccinations.

Click here to see more companies that are offering rewards to vaccinated customers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night; juvenile suspect in custody
Salem Fair Shooting
“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting
Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster...
28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
FBI: Weapons found in home of former VA officer charged after Capitol riot

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
Kiosks like this one at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will soon be a familiar sight to...
Sports betting in Virginia tops $1 billion
Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside collapse site were halted due to safety concerns....
Stability issues halt search and rescue at condo collapse site
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules