Covington man arrested, charged in connection with Capitol attacks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man has been arrested and charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into the January attacks at the Capitol.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in DC, Joshua Haynes was charged Thursday with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges.

According to a criminal complaint, officers interviewed Haynes at his home in Covington June 14.

FBI agents note in the complaint that several images and videos from January 6 show a man identified as Haynes destroying media equipment and removing an AC unit from a Capitol window.

Haynes is now the fourth person identified as being from southwest Virginia facing similar charges related to the Capitol attack.

Haynes Docs by Pat Thomas on Scribd

