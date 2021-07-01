Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association championships underway at Virginia Horse Center

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s great to be back,” said competitor Zane Chunn, who drove all the way from Arkansas, a 15-hour trip to the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Championships.

“People are starting to, you know, feel free to travel a little bit more,” said Kenda Lenseigne, also competing, “and things are opening up, and we’re just as happy as we can be as a sport to be able to continue to do what we love.”

The championships were one of the first events to come to the Virginia Horse Center last year as restrictions were eased, but with their return this year, the competitors were finally able to really get back in the saddle again.

“It’s fantastic, you know, to have everything get back to some sort of normalcy and get together with all our friends and competitors,” Chunn said.

“Oh, it’s nice,” said Joe Coalter, the voice of the association, “and I’m a rodeo announcer, so it’s nice just to be back to work period.”

But despite the intensity of the competition, they say the best part is to be back with the family of this sport.

“It is a big family,” Lenseigne said. “I mean, it’s a family sport to begin with, but also we do, we help each other out.”

“That’s what makes it so special,” explained Chunn, “and why I’ve done it for so long is because, you know, at a certain point, yeah, you love to win and you love to do everything. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the people.”

Well, that and the excitement.

