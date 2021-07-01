Early-morning Danville fire caused by clothes dryer

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Danville family is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire damaged their home Thursday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 171 Smith Street at 2:16 a.m. Crews found a small, one-story house with a moderate amount of smoking coming out the front door.

The fire was inside a clothes dryer and extinguished at 2:31 a.m. It was determined to be under control eight minutes later.

The dryer was removed from the kitchen, and the house sustained moderate smoke damage, according to the DFD.

While the house was occupied at the time of the fire, everyone made it out safely.

The fire marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause of the fire to be from lack of proper maintenance of the dryer.

