Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding

Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The teen suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting at the Salem Fair has been charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding, two counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The suspect, who is under the age of 16, is being held at the Roanoke Detention Center. His name has not been released.

Salem Police say one of the victims is a juvenile and the second is a man. The victims do not know each other or the suspect, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One was treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting

The shooting took place at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday. Officers heard shots while patrolling the midway, saw a person with a gun and took him into custody after a short chase.

The fair then closed for the night, but will remain open until July 11.

This shooting remains under investigation and additional charges are pending, according to police. Investigators ask any eyewitnesses to provide an account of the incident by calling 540-375-3083.

