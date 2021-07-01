Advertisement

“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A night that was supposed to be full of family fun ended abruptly when two people were shot at the Salem Fair Wednesday night.

Mindy Fausey and her family were in line for one of the rides at the Salem Fair when a severe weather announcement went out over the PA system.

“All guests to seek shelter,” the loud voice announced.

“We walked back to the civic center where the juggling guy was performing, so we sat down there,” Fausey said.

During the act, the crowds started running inside.

“The juggling guy looked over and said, ‘oh guys, it’s just raining,’” she said.

However, it wasn’t the rain.

“Everyone was sort of panicked. And we knew there was something more than that. Then someone walked by and said someone’s shooting,” Fausey said.

Toward the back of the fair, someone fired gunshots into the crowd, injuring two people. Vendors WDBJ7 spoke with described what they saw.

“We look up, we were selling a few t-shirts, and then the next thing we saw was a stampede of humans,” one of the vendors said. “Just stampede. Everyone was kind of panicked.”

“We didn’t know what was going on,” his friend added.

“We didn’t hear any shots whatsoever,” said the first guy. “Which is kind of unusual. We have trained ears for that.”

Both men are Marine and Army veterans who jumped in to help fair-goers.

“There was a woman who was looking for her kids,” one of them said. “And she was panicked because they were right in front of where it happened. They witnessed it. And we told her, hey, come over here and chill. It’s okay. We have a camping chair. Just go ahead and calm down.”

Like most people, they really didn’t know what had happened until several hours later.

“All we started hearing was screaming and running, so the screams may have covered the shots fired. We don’t know what happened. All we know is something did happen.”

Police later sent a press release confirming two people had been injured. Both were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

We’ve also learned the alleged shooter is under the age of 16 and was quickly taken into police custody.

There is no word yet on a motive or what may have led to the shooting. Police are asking for any eyewitnesses to come forward and aid in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night; juvenile suspect in custody
Handcuffs graphic
Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Salem Fair to remain open, with increased safety measures, in wake of shooting
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Man shot in northwest Roanoke; police seek shooter

Latest News

On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Meet New Mornin' Anchor Daniel Grimes
Meet New Mornin' Anchor Daniel Grimes
Four on the 4th takes place on Sunday, July 4, at 8 am.
‘Four on the 4th’ race to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs Sunday
Virginia airports get money for master plans and development
Cowboy Mounted Shooting Championships
Cowboy Mounted Shooting Championships