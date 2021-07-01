Lynchburg Police arrest 18 in fugitive roundup
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During an operation titled “Summertime Blues,” the Lynchburg Police Department arrested 18 people with warrants related to violent crimes and drug offenses.
Describing the roundup during a press conference Thursday morning, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the two-day operation resulted in 29 warrants addressing 65 criminal offenses. The operation was performed with the assistance of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, The Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Chief Zuidema pledged to hold perpetrators accountable, saying Lynchburg, like the rest of the nation, has seen an uptick in crime.
The agency released the names of the people arrested:
- Marvin John Allen, 53, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony
- Alexandria Michelle Caldwell, 27, of Lynchburg: Capias-Felony Child Abuse/Neglect
- Donte Allen Dorsey, 41, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony
- Warren Franklin Garland Jr., 38, of Lynchburg: Capias-13 Counts Statutory Burglary, 6 Counts Petit Larceny, 9 Counts Grand Larceny, 2 Counts Failure to Appear
- Kashone Devonte Richburg, 22, of Lynchburg: Capias-2 Counts Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Marque Donta Swain, 31, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony
- Lonnie Lamont Scott, 47, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Schedule I/II Drug
- Rosa Orfilia Celis Alvarado, 37, of Evington: 2 Charges Felony Child Abuse/Neglect
- Edward Holmes Mitchell III, 56, of Lynchburg: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Capias-Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Lawrence Shearer, 60, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Heroin
- Amos Wayne Morris Jr., 46, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation 2 Counts Possess Heroin, 2 Counts Distribute Heroin
- Daron Fairbanks McDaniel Jr., 29, of Lynchburg: Capias-Attempted Malicious Wounding
- Chase Jordan, 28, of Hurt: 2 Charges Possess Schedule I/II Drug, Possess Firearm w/ Schedule I/II Drug
- Vincent Ray Edwards, 41, of Lynchburg: 4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine, Capias-4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine
- Isaiah Nathaniel Booker, 26, of Madison Heights: Felony Distribution of Marijuana, Capias-Felony Distribution of Marijuana
- Quentin Hayes Adams Jr., 56, of Lynchburg: Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny (Currently Incarcerated in Florida)
- Charles Hamner Elliott, 49, of Lynchburg: Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance (Currently Incarcerated in Georgia)
- Jabari Maurice Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg: Federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute cocaine
- Jeffrey Michael Keeling, 59, of Lynchburg: Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Shareef Hassan Shelton, 34, of Lynchburg: Violate Court Order Manufacturing Controlled Substance, Felony Probation Violation, Brandishing a Firearm
When asked about weapons being used in these violent crimes, the chief said the guns are coming from a variety of places. He said they work with the ATF to track them down, but stressed the importance of responsible gun ownership.
