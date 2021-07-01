Lynchburg Police arrest 18 in fugitive roundup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During an operation titled “Summertime Blues,” the Lynchburg Police Department arrested 18 people with warrants related to violent crimes and drug offenses.

Describing the roundup during a press conference Thursday morning, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the two-day operation resulted in 29 warrants addressing 65 criminal offenses. The operation was performed with the assistance of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, The Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Chief Zuidema pledged to hold perpetrators accountable, saying Lynchburg, like the rest of the nation, has seen an uptick in crime.

The agency released the names of the people arrested:

Marvin John Allen, 53, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony

Alexandria Michelle Caldwell, 27, of Lynchburg: Capias-Felony Child Abuse/Neglect

Donte Allen Dorsey, 41, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony

Warren Franklin Garland Jr., 38, of Lynchburg: Capias-13 Counts Statutory Burglary, 6 Counts Petit Larceny, 9 Counts Grand Larceny, 2 Counts Failure to Appear

Kashone Devonte Richburg, 22, of Lynchburg: Capias-2 Counts Distribution of Methamphetamine

Marque Donta Swain, 31, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony

Lonnie Lamont Scott, 47, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Schedule I/II Drug

Rosa Orfilia Celis Alvarado, 37, of Evington: 2 Charges Felony Child Abuse/Neglect

Edward Holmes Mitchell III, 56, of Lynchburg: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Capias-Distribution of Methamphetamine

Lawrence Shearer, 60, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Heroin

Amos Wayne Morris Jr., 46, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation 2 Counts Possess Heroin, 2 Counts Distribute Heroin

Daron Fairbanks McDaniel Jr., 29, of Lynchburg: Capias-Attempted Malicious Wounding

Chase Jordan, 28, of Hurt: 2 Charges Possess Schedule I/II Drug, Possess Firearm w/ Schedule I/II Drug

Vincent Ray Edwards, 41, of Lynchburg: 4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine, Capias-4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine

Isaiah Nathaniel Booker, 26, of Madison Heights: Felony Distribution of Marijuana, Capias-Felony Distribution of Marijuana

Quentin Hayes Adams Jr., 56, of Lynchburg: Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny (Currently Incarcerated in Florida)

Charles Hamner Elliott, 49, of Lynchburg: Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance (Currently Incarcerated in Georgia)

Jabari Maurice Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg: Federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Jeffrey Michael Keeling, 59, of Lynchburg: Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Shareef Hassan Shelton, 34, of Lynchburg: Violate Court Order Manufacturing Controlled Substance, Felony Probation Violation, Brandishing a Firearm

When asked about weapons being used in these violent crimes, the chief said the guns are coming from a variety of places. He said they work with the ATF to track them down, but stressed the importance of responsible gun ownership.

