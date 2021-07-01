Advertisement

Lynchburg Police arrest 18 in fugitive roundup

Chief Ryan Zuidema pledged to hold perpetrators accountable, saying Lynchburg, like the rest of...
Chief Ryan Zuidema pledged to hold perpetrators accountable, saying Lynchburg, like the rest of the nation, has seen an uptick in crime.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti and Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During an operation titled “Summertime Blues,” the Lynchburg Police Department arrested 18 people with warrants related to violent crimes and drug offenses.

Describing the roundup during a press conference Thursday morning, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the two-day operation resulted in 29 warrants addressing 65 criminal offenses. The operation was performed with the assistance of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, The Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Chief Zuidema pledged to hold perpetrators accountable, saying Lynchburg, like the rest of the nation, has seen an uptick in crime.

The agency released the names of the people arrested:

  • Marvin John Allen, 53, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony
  • Alexandria Michelle Caldwell, 27, of Lynchburg: Capias-Felony Child Abuse/Neglect
  • Donte Allen Dorsey, 41, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony
  • Warren Franklin Garland Jr., 38, of Lynchburg: Capias-13 Counts Statutory Burglary, 6 Counts Petit Larceny, 9 Counts Grand Larceny, 2 Counts Failure to Appear
  • Kashone Devonte Richburg, 22, of Lynchburg: Capias-2 Counts Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Marque Donta Swain, 31, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony
  • Lonnie Lamont Scott, 47, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Schedule I/II Drug
  • Rosa Orfilia Celis Alvarado, 37, of Evington: 2 Charges Felony Child Abuse/Neglect
  • Edward Holmes Mitchell III, 56, of Lynchburg: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Capias-Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Lawrence Shearer, 60, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Heroin
  • Amos Wayne Morris Jr., 46, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation 2 Counts Possess Heroin, 2 Counts Distribute Heroin
  • Daron Fairbanks McDaniel Jr., 29, of Lynchburg: Capias-Attempted Malicious Wounding
  • Chase Jordan, 28, of Hurt: 2 Charges Possess Schedule I/II Drug, Possess Firearm w/ Schedule I/II Drug
  • Vincent Ray Edwards, 41, of Lynchburg: 4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine, Capias-4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine
  • Isaiah Nathaniel Booker, 26, of Madison Heights: Felony Distribution of Marijuana, Capias-Felony Distribution of Marijuana
  • Quentin Hayes Adams Jr., 56, of Lynchburg: Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny (Currently Incarcerated in Florida)
  • Charles Hamner Elliott, 49, of Lynchburg: Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance (Currently Incarcerated in Georgia)
  • Jabari Maurice Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg: Federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute cocaine
  • Jeffrey Michael Keeling, 59, of Lynchburg: Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  • Shareef Hassan Shelton, 34, of Lynchburg: Violate Court Order Manufacturing Controlled Substance, Felony Probation Violation, Brandishing a Firearm

When asked about weapons being used in these violent crimes, the chief said the guns are coming from a variety of places. He said they work with the ATF to track them down, but stressed the importance of responsible gun ownership.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night; juvenile suspect in custody
Salem Fair Shooting
“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting
Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster...
28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
FBI: Weapons found in home of former VA officer charged after Capitol riot

Latest News

Kiosks like this one at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will soon be a familiar sight to...
Sports betting in Virginia tops $1 billion
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Salem Fair to remain open, with increased safety measures, in wake of shooting
Fireworks
2021 fireworks and Independence Day celebrations
Handcuffs graphic
Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding
4th of July Crafts With Lisa Hoyt
4th of July Crafts With Lisa Hoyt