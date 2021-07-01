Advertisement

Lynchburg Police hope $5,000 bonus will incentivize people to fill one of 21 open positions

The Lynchburg Police Department announced a $5,000 bonus for new recruits.
The Lynchburg Police Department announced a $5,000 bonus for new recruits.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has announced a $5,000 bonus for new officers.

That bonus applies to new recruits and other Virginia certified officers.

The department says recruiting is becoming more challenging and having the bonus will incentivize people.

“We wanna be the most competitive agency around so we’re trying to do something a little bit different to see how we can get more people in the door, how we get those applications in the door to enjoy this rewarding career,” said Titus Burgess, sergeant.

They say getting back to in-person recruiting efforts as coronavirus restrictions relax will help the department reach more potential recruits.

They plan to take a look at the success of that bonus in about a year.

