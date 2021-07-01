Lynchburg Police, other law enforcement work to make city safer after recent roundup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a year in which Lynchburg has seen an uptick of violent crime.

Lynchburg Police and other law enforcement announced Thursday a recent roundup from an operation called Summertime Blues.

“Over the last two days, we arrested 18 people, serving 29 warrants and addressing 65 criminal offenses with these arrests,” said Ryan Zuidema, police chief.

Zuidema says partnerships with law enforcement such as the FBI and ATF have become critical in preventing violent crime.

The department currently has 21 open officer positions and welcomes any help they can get.

“So any time we can bring in additional resources obviously with resources being challenged across the board it’s really important to bring those extra folks in to make an impact in the community,” said Zuidema.

However, he says solving crime can’t come completely from police.

He says some witnesses to crime are not providing information to LPD.

He continues to call on the public to change that with a challenge.

“My challenge to everyone in our community is very simple. What would you want someone to do if it was your family member that was a victim of one of these crimes? And I think everybody can say very clearly they would want those individuals to come forward with that information,” said Zuidema.

For now, working with other law enforcement partners will continue through the summer.

