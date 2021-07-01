Advertisement

Man shot in northwest Roanoke; police seek shooter

Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have made no arrests in a shooting Thursday in northwest Roanoke.

Police were called about 5 p.m. July 1 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound outside a home. He was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

